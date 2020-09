Tottenham draw up striker transfer shortlist - including Southampton star Ings Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Tottenham are desperate for a striker in the transfer window with Jose Mourinho looking to sign a back-up to Harry Kane to avoid more injury worries ahead of the new season Tottenham are desperate for a striker in the transfer window with Jose Mourinho looking to sign a back-up to Harry Kane to avoid more injury worries ahead of the new season 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tottenham Hotspur eye Southampton striker Danny Ings Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Danny Ings from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer transfer window, according to Football.London. It has...

SoccerNews.com 16 hours ago





Tweets about this