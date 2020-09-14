News24.com | Thiem beats Zverev in epic US Open final for first Grand Slam
Monday, 14 September 2020 (
16 minutes ago) Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win the US Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
1 day ago
Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.
Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.
"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets."
"I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...
Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final 00:32
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open
Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday. Gavino Garay reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:01 Published 3 hours ago
Williams Falls To Azarenka
Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27 Published 3 days ago
'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam'
Caroline Wozniacki believes close friend Serena Williams deserves to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would see her equal Margaret Court's record, at this year's US Open.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:21 Published 5 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this