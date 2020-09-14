Global  
 

News24.com | Thiem beats Zverev in epic US Open final for first Grand Slam

News24 Monday, 14 September 2020
Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win the US Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title.
