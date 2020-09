Lampard plays down title chances despite Chelsea's spending spree



Chelsea's Frank Lampard says his new recruits must hit the ground running to help them close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:08 Published 3 days ago

Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash



Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 4 days ago