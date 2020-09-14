Lions coach Matt Patricia defends track record in close games after collapse vs. Bears

Is it the first game of a breakthrough season for Mitchell Trubisky and the offense or the beginning of the end for Trubisky, Ryan Pace, and others? CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch for as the Bears open the 2020 season against the Lions in Detroit.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has seen his last practice of training camp and is joining assistant coaches for closed-door sessions to evaluate film on Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles to determine a..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:19Published