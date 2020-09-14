IPL 2020: Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Legendary spinner Shane Warne has been appointed mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL besides his existing role as the team's brand ambassador. Warne has been associated with IPL since its inception in 2008 and led the team to its only title triumph in that inaugural year."
