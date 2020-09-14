Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Legendary spinner Shane Warne has been appointed mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL besides his existing role as the team's brand ambassador. Warne has been associated with IPL since its inception in 2008 and led the team to its only title triumph in that inaugural year."

As a 'Team Mentor', Warne will work...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat

IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat 02:13

 The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will begin from September 19 amid coronavirus pandemic this year. The matches will be scheduled in three venues of UAE-Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with no crowd. While speaking to media, bowler of Rajasthan Royals, Jaydev Unadkat said, "We have to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs [Video]

IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2020 campaign in style by scripting a comfortable 16-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:20Published
IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals [Video]

IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

After their impressive outing in the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be up against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan Royals name Shane Warne as brand ambassador, mentor for IPL 2020

 With less than a week left to the commencement of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals have named Australian legendary cricketer Shane Warne as...
Zee News


Tweets about this