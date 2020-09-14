IPL 2020: Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs



Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2020 campaign in style by scripting a comfortable 16-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:20 Published 7 hours ago IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals



After their impressive outing in the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be up against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:30 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Rajasthan Royals name Shane Warne as brand ambassador, mentor for IPL 2020 With less than a week left to the commencement of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals have named Australian legendary cricketer Shane Warne as...

Zee News 1 week ago





Tweets about this