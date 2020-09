Three players Barcelona could offer to Arsenal to seal Hector Bellerin transfer Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The La Liga giants are reportedly keen on signing Bellerin in an exchange deal during this transfer window The La Liga giants are reportedly keen on signing Bellerin in an exchange deal during this transfer window 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this