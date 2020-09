'Virat sets an example by leading from the front' Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Kohli would lead RCB this time as well, with the likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Adam Zampa joining the side. 👓 View full article