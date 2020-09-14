Global  
 

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t believe adapting to the Premier League is an issue for James Rodriguez (Video)

Monday, 14 September 2020
James Rodriguez left Real Madrid to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton and was flung into action straight away, starting their season opener away Tottenham Hotspur which the Toffees won by 0-1. There is always a lot of talk about players needing to adapt to the Premier League, but Ancelotti doesn’t think it’s an issue […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton 01:25

 Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

