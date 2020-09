Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen a doctor for 70 years



Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen his doctor in 70 YEARS and puts his well-being down to eating a hot meal each day and climbing the stairs of his local church. Bernard Lawes, 87, never.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Football rumours from the media



Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published on July 28, 2020