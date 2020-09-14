|
Varane on succeeding Ramos as Real Madrid captain: I am a leader in my own way
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Raphael Varane will lead Real Madrid in his own way should he one day succeed Sergio Ramos as captain. The France international has formed a formidable partnership with Ramos in the heart of Madrid’s defence during his nine seasons at the club. He has been touted as a possible contender to take on captaincy duties […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this