Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Varane on succeeding Ramos as Real Madrid captain: I am a leader in my own way

SoccerNews.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Raphael Varane will lead Real Madrid in his own way should he one day succeed Sergio Ramos as captain. The France international has formed a formidable partnership with Ramos in the heart of Madrid’s defence during his nine seasons at the club. He has been touted as a possible contender to take on captaincy duties […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid [Video]

Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Everton complete signing of James Rodriguez on a two-year deal from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published
Ramos: I'd like Messi to stay [Video]

Ramos: I'd like Messi to stay

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
Real Madrid's Kubo joins Villarreal on loan [Video]

Real Madrid's Kubo joins Villarreal on loan

Villarreal complete loan signing of 19-year-old Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this