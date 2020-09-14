Varane on succeeding Ramos as Real Madrid captain: I am a leader in my own way Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Raphael Varane will lead Real Madrid in his own way should he one day succeed Sergio Ramos as captain. The France international has formed a formidable partnership with Ramos in the heart of Madrid’s defence during his nine seasons at the club. He has been touted as a possible contender to take on captaincy duties […] 👓 View full article

