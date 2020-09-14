|
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins EJECTED for headbutting official during NFL opener with Chicago Bears
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was thrown out of their season opener against the Chicago Bears when he made contact with an official with his helmet. Collins, who signed a three-year $30million contract with the Lions in the off-season, was ejected with 12:24 left in the second quarter while the score was tied 3-3. The […]
