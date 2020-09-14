Global  
 

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins EJECTED for headbutting official during NFL opener with Chicago Bears

talkSPORT Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was thrown out of their season opener against the Chicago Bears when he made contact with an official with his helmet. Collins, who signed a three-year $30million contract with the Lions in the off-season, was ejected with 12:24 left in the second quarter while the score was tied 3-3. The […]
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Lions fallout after disappointing loss to Bears

Lions fallout after disappointing loss to Bears 04:17

 The Lions gave up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to lose their season opener on Sunday.

