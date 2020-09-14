Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins EJECTED for headbutting official during NFL opener with Chicago Bears

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stafford says Lions don't have a mentality problem



Stafford says Lions don't have a mentality problem Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:23 Published 15 hours ago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Three Things To Watch In Season Opener



Is it the first game of a breakthrough season for Mitchell Trubisky and the offense or the beginning of the end for Trubisky, Ryan Pace, and others? CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch for as.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:39 Published 2 days ago Kerryon Johnson giddy about new Lions teammate Adrian Peterson



Kerryon Johnson giddy about new Lions teammate Adrian Peterson | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:44 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins ejected after touching referee with helmet Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected after made contact with an official in the second quarter of the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

USATODAY.com 19 hours ago





Tweets about this