Indianapolis Colts lose starting RB Marlon Mack to torn Achilles Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Indianapolis Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will see increased roles while Marlon Mack is sidelined with a torn Achilles.

πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this