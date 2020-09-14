Global  
 

'Cam was explosive & efficient' — Mike Vick on Patriots Week 1 win over Dolphins | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
'Cam was explosive & efficient' — Mike Vick on Patriots Week 1 win over Dolphins | UNDISPUTEDCam Newton and the New England Patriots got their season kicked off with a win over the Miami Dolphins yesterday. Cam only had 155 passing yards with no touchdowns through the air, but the former MVP did find the endzone twice on the ground and also racked up 75 yards rushing as the Patriots would finish with the 21-to-11 win. Hear what Mike Vick has to say about Cam's debut game with the Patriots.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
 Cam Newton and the New England Patriots got their season kicked off with a win over the Miami Dolphins yesterday. Cam only had 155 passing yards with no touchdowns through the air, but the former MVP did find the endzone twice on the ground and also racked up 75 yards rushing as the Patriots would...

'Cam was explosive & efficient' — Mike Vick on Patriots Week 1 win over Dolphins | UNDISPUTED

