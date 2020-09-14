Is that Tom Brady or Jameis Winston? — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs Week 1 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut didn’t go as well as the 43-year-old quarterback would have liked. Brady had 2 touchdowns and nearly 250 passing yards, but he also had a pair of costly interceptions that included a pick-6 in the 3rd quarter. Brady did rush for the game’s first touchdown but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would still lose 34 to 23 to the New Orleans Saints. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Brady's debut.
Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut didn’t go as well as the 43-year-old quarterback would have liked. Brady had 2 touchdowns and nearly 250 passing yards, but he also had a pair of costly interceptions that included a pick-6 in the 3rd quarter. Brady did rush for the game’s first touchdown but the...
The game of the week is easily the NFC South match up between a Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Drew Brees led New Orleans Saints. Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall, and Kevin..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:57Published
Tweets about this
Dylan RT @SaintsCSC: Tom Brady against the Saints:
1 INT returned for a touchdown
1 INT that led to a touchdown on the ensuing drive
1 fumble (t… 2 minutes ago
Brian Abel RT @BrendenErtle: Tom Brady has 3 INTs returned for TDs since 2019. That’s tied for 2nd most with ....
Jameis Winston 20 minutes ago
Brenden Ertle Tom Brady has 3 INTs returned for TDs since 2019. That’s tied for 2nd most with ....
Jameis Winston 24 minutes ago
Saint of Saints Damn - comparing to JW, sad face bro, didn't realize it was harder in the NFC, like college to pro jump! Reality ch… https://t.co/e9KFYgJLEn 27 minutes ago
Miles I promise you Tom Brady is still better than Jameis Winston. If you can confidently tell me Jameis hits Chris Godwi… https://t.co/KlHyH1aZEa 2 hours ago
HALL OF FAME "Did Tampa resign Jameis? Bc I coulda swore that was Jameis throwing pics left and right." 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Tom Winston. Jame… https://t.co/7bsJUUyK0e 3 hours ago