Is that Tom Brady or Jameis Winston? — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs Week 1 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Is that Tom Brady or Jameis Winston? — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs Week 1 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTEDTom Brady’s Buccaneers debut didn’t go as well as the 43-year-old quarterback would have liked. Brady had 2 touchdowns and nearly 250 passing yards, but he also had a pair of costly interceptions that included a pick-6 in the 3rd quarter. Brady did rush for the game’s first touchdown but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would still lose 34 to 23 to the New Orleans Saints. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Brady's debut.
