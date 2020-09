Gary Neville explains reasons behind Roman Abramovich's Chelsea spending spree Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to see attacking, flair football at Stamford Bridge which is why he has invested heavily this summer, says pundit Gary Neville Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to see attacking, flair football at Stamford Bridge which is why he has invested heavily this summer, says pundit Gary Neville 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this