Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dallas Cowboys lose starting LB Leighton Vander Esch for 6-8 weeks, TE Blake Jarwin for season

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
One game into the season, the Dallas Cowboys are already down two key starters in linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and tight end Blake Jarwin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: 10 Things Amari Cooper Can't Live Without

10 Things Amari Cooper Can't Live Without 08:48

 There are a few things Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper can't live without when he hits the road. From a bottle of Baccarat Rouge 540 cologne and and his cash bag to his watch and jewelry collections, these are Amari Cooper's travel essentials.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Houshmandzadeh on what to expect from Burrow's Bengals & Cowboys this season | THE HERD [Video]

Houshmandzadeh on what to expect from Burrow's Bengals & Cowboys this season | THE HERD

TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what the Cincinnati Bengals expectations are heading into the season with Joe Burrow. Plus, hear TJ's thoughts on what the Dallas Cowboys are expecting..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:59Published
Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott needs to have a bounce-back year for the Cowboys [Video]

Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott needs to have a bounce-back year for the Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is coming into this season motivated. After recovering from COVID-19 earlier this offseason which caused him to miss a month of workouts, Zeke said he’s been working on his receiving..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:33Published
Skip Bayless: Cowboys just lost the key to their defense with Gerald McCoy's season-ending injury [Video]

Skip Bayless: Cowboys just lost the key to their defense with Gerald McCoy's season-ending injury

After their first padded practice yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys have already been hit with injury. All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon and is now expected to miss the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Clay Matthews leads list of options for Cowboys after losing Leighton Vander Esch, Blake Jarwin

 There's little time for Dallas to fix what the Rams broke, but talent is out there
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Dallas Cowboys lose starting LB Leighton Vander Esch for 6-8 weeks, TE Blake Jarwin for season https://t.co/31MENp4PE2 #Sports 9 minutes ago

JonKayMHH

JonKayMHH RT @KelbermanNFL: #Cowboys Lose Starting Pass-Catcher to Knee Injury During Week 1 Game ➡️ https://t.co/NC451QMKA8 https://t.co/5YeOOrWyCA 16 hours ago

KelbermanNFL

Zack Kelberman #Cowboys Lose Starting Pass-Catcher to Knee Injury During Week 1 Game ➡️ https://t.co/NC451QMKA8 https://t.co/5YeOOrWyCA 16 hours ago

MJ24Slayer

TheJenBryKid @MoKhaLatte Y’all relevant cuz Jerry Jones finds a way to keep you relevant wether you win or lose Dallas are talke… https://t.co/VJbLz42pwl 4 days ago

Acapulco_Ss

Susana Sanchez RT @Dallas__Nation: DALLAS STARS LOSE BUT AT LEAST WE HAVE THE DALLAS COWBOYS SEASON STARTING SOON 🤷🏽‍♂️ #GoStars #DallasCowboys 6 days ago

Dallas__Nation

Dallas Nation DALLAS STARS LOSE BUT AT LEAST WE HAVE THE DALLAS COWBOYS SEASON STARTING SOON 🤷🏽‍♂️ #GoStars #DallasCowboys 6 days ago