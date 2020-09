Keeping Score: A No-Hitter by Alec Mills Cannot Be Cheapened With an Asterisk Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Fans have debated whether this season’s records should count. But baseball’s official historian insists this year’s achievements — including Alec Mills’s no-hitter on Sunday — are as real as any other. 👓 View full article

