You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wine Country Grape Growers Fear Significant Damage From Wildfire Smoke



Smoke and ash from the wildfires permeate every corner of the Bay Area. This is also home to one of the most renowned wine regions in the world and that’s presenting a tough choice for grape growers... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago How to Find The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) on the Web



KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck said Airnow.gov is the gold standard when it comes to Air Quality Index readings during this time of smoke-filled skies. (9-12-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:01 Published 2 days ago Unhealthy Air Blankets Bay Area, Spare The Air Alerts To Continue For 4th Week



Unhealthy air blanketed the Bay Area on Friday, as record wildfires continue to burn throughout the state. Officials have extended Spare the Air alerts into next week, which would make it 28 straight.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:16 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this