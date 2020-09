You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash



Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago 'Ziyech, Chilwell to miss Brighton game'



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says new signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell will miss the opening game of the season at Brighton due to injury. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago Chilwell: Lampard convinced me to join Chelsea



New Chelsea signing Ben Chilwell says head coach Frank Lampard played a key role in persuading him to join the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this