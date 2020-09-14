Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frank Lampard: Chelsea FC signings have lifted club to new levels

The Sport Review Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Frank Lampard believes that Chelsea FC’s summer signings have helped to lift the west London club to new levels. The west London side have been one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window, with Lampard having brought in seven new signings so far. Chelsea FC made no signings in the previous two transfer […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Lampard praises Chelsea determination

Lampard praises Chelsea determination 05:27

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised the determination of his side after the 3-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League, adding they've only been able to train as a team for four days.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York Sports Club Owner Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

New York Sports Club Owner Files For Bankruptcy

New York Sports Club Owner Files For Bankruptcy

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
New York Sports Club Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

New York Sports Club Files For Bankruptcy

The owner of New York Sports Club has filed for bankruptcy.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Brighton and Chelsea will both aim to kick start their 2020-2021 PremierLeague season when the sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

The three Chelsea players who could leave the club this summer following manager Frank Lampard's six signings

 The three Chelsea players who could leave the club this summer following manager Frank Lampard’s six signings, according to the Daily Star.  The transfer...
Shoot Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily Star

Frank Lampard explains how Chelsea FC beat Liverpool FC to 24-year-old

 Frank Lampard believes that Chelsea FC’s strong desire to bring Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge this summer helped to convince the German to seal a move to the...
The Sport Review

Frank Lampard explains how Chelsea convinced new signings to join club

Frank Lampard explains how Chelsea convinced new signings to join club The Blues have invested heavily over the summer ahead of the 2020/21 campaign
Football.london


Tweets about this