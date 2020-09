Tyler Stephenson hits walk-off pinch-hit homer as Reds beat Pirates, 3-1 Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tyler Stephenson pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning and hit a walk-off two-run homer and his Cincinnati Reds defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1. Reds starter Trevor Bauer also tossed a great game, striking out 12 batters in 6.1 innings. Tyler Stephenson pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning and hit a walk-off two-run homer and his Cincinnati Reds defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1. Reds starter Trevor Bauer also tossed a great game, striking out 12 batters in 6.1 innings. 👓 View full article

