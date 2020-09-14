As several Giants protest during anthem, kneeling Jabrill Peppers and Dalvin Tomlinson flanked by coach Joe Judge
Monday, 14 September 2020 () As the NFL embraced its new social and racial awareness, the Giants had plenty of players and coaches who partook in the protest against systemic racism and injustice. The Giants decided they would each act individually, and they did.
