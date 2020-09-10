Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton hook up to put Giants up 10-3

Giants' Daniel Jones, Jets' Sam Darnold Ready For What Will Be An Unusual NFL Season
The safety protocols will be visible. Coaches will be masked on the sidelines during games. But, no fans at the game doesn't necessarily mean no noise. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Mike RT @MySportsUpdate: Picture perfect throw by Daniel Jones as he connects with Darius Slayton for a 41-yard TD.
The Jones-Slayton duo was… 1 minute ago
Aaron Judge Fanclub RT @NFLonFOX: Daniel Jones ➡️ Darius Slayton 😏
The @Giants get their first TD of the season! 👏
(via @NFL)
https://t.co/LgYlPco3J7 2 minutes ago
RAS RT @thecomeback: Replays of the Daniel Jones bomb to Darius Slayton, with the breakdown from Kirk Herbstreit. https://t.co/XviRcG0S8A 2 minutes ago
Ken Capurso Can't Miss Play: Daniel Jones goes downtown for 41-yard Giants TD strike to Darius Slayton: https://t.co/JGCiuPDcRv 3 minutes ago
Ismael RT @NYSportCast: What a throw Daniel Jones. On the money dime to Darius Slayton. #Giants https://t.co/Ge3TgsjIDA 5 minutes ago
lucas d🇧🇷 RT @BobbySkinner_: Daniel Jones with a DIME TD to Darius Slayton! https://t.co/D2OmqisJ1h 5 minutes ago
Reid Sullivan RT @art_stapleton: Daniel Jones with a dart to Darius Slayton. Wow. 41 yards. Dime. 6 minutes ago
threeballstwostrikes RT @JordanRaanan: The Giants and Saquon Barkley can't run on this Steelers defense. But Daniel Jones is tearing them apart. He's 7-of-12 fo… 6 minutes ago