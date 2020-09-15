Global  
 

Pakistan Cricket Board wants players, officials to pay for COVID-19 test

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The PCB has asked around 240 players, officials and other stakeholders, who will take part in the National T20 Championship later this month, to pay for their initial Covid-19 tests. The Board has made it mandatory for everyone appearing in the National event to return two negative Covid-19 tests before they are cleared to play...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cricket tournament organised for specially-abled group in JandK's Ganderbal

Cricket tournament organised for specially-abled group in JandK's Ganderbal 02:42

 An NGO along with district administration organised a cricket tournament for specially-abled people in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The game is played under few rules and regulations specific to the different impairment groups. Specially-abled people expressed their happiness on playing...

