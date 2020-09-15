Global  
 

Pacer Jofra Archer backs ECB over Michael Holding's anti-racism rant

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Jofra Archer said England have not "forgotten about the Black Lives Matter" campaign after they were strongly criticised by West Indies great Michael Holding for no longer taking a knee. England and West Indies cricketers adopted the gesture at the start of each of their three Tests in July to show their support for the campaign...
