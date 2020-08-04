Sasha Banks returns to SmackDown this Friday

Local food banks say they need more volunteers
An estimated 1,700 families picked up food at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds on Friday.
Jal Shakti Ministry joins hand with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to clean Ganga
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will increase participation in the initiatives of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Minister of..
Electric Works Agreement gets terminated
The city says RTM Ventures did not meet the Friday deadline. RTM says they had all the money they needed, but they were delayed by the banks and the COVID-19 pandemic.