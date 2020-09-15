Star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2020 announced, Sanjay Manjrekar snubbed - Check out the full list Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The star-studded list for the commentary panel for upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 was announced on Monday (September 14). It is to be noted that the IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The commentary panel for this season of the cash-rich tournament includes the names of Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle and several others famous cricketers but the notable omission from the list is former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. 👓 View full article

