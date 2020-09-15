Global  
 

Star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2020 announced, Sanjay Manjrekar snubbed - Check out the full list

Zee News Tuesday, 15 September 2020
The star-studded list for the commentary panel for upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 was announced on Monday (September 14). It is to be noted that the IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The commentary panel for this season of the cash-rich tournament includes the names of Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle and several others famous cricketers but the notable omission from the list is former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.
IPL 2020 - No Sanjay Manjrekar in list as commentary panel announced

 The commentators for IPL 2020 have been announced with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle all set to return but there is no place for Sanjay Manjrekar.
