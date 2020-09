Tim Anderson leads the way as White Sox top Twins, 3-1 Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. The win gave Chicago a two-game lead in the AL Central. Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. The win gave Chicago a two-game lead in the AL Central. 👓 View full article

