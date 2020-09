James Farmer: Whatever the result, is this the last time the America's Cup event is held in NZ? Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

COMMENT: Will this be the last America' Cup Match held in New Zealand, irrespective of the winner in March? Former Team New Zealand board member James Farmer unpacks the complex situation. New Zealanders have had a love-hate... COMMENT: Will this be the last America' Cup Match held in New Zealand, irrespective of the winner in March? Former Team New Zealand board member James Farmer unpacks the complex situation. New Zealanders have had a love-hate... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The new Opel Corsa-e Rally



Under the official name of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup, the new championship will start in the summer of 2020 and will consist of 10 qualifying rounds, which will take place during the rounds of the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:45 Published on August 21, 2020 US yacht first to sail in Auckland ahead of America's Cup



New York Yacht Club is the first competitor to sail in Auckland since the COVID-19 lockdown ahead of the America's Cup in New Zealand. Footage filmed on July 28 shows the yacht, named American.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:20 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this