Tottenham show ‘strong interest’ in 28-year-old striker – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur are considering a potential swoop to sign Danny Ings from Southampton this summer, according to a report in England. Website football.london is reporting that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is eager to sign a new striker before the close of the 2020 summer transfer window. The same article states Tottenham have drawn up a […]
