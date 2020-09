Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra



Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players... Credit: ANI Duration: 04:07 Published 19 hours ago

Dhoni never expressed any will for a farewell match: Rajeev Shukla



Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 16 ended the rumours of a farewell match for MS Dhoni. He said captain cool never expressed any will to Board of Control for Cricket.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published on August 16, 2020