Titans' Gostkowski redeemed after 4 missed kicks Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Stephen Gostkowski's field goal from 25 yards out gave the Tennessee Titans a 16-14 victory Monday over the Broncos. But it came only after three missed field goals and a botched extra point. 👓 View full article

