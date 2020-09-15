Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul confirms he WANTS Elland Road transfer – but is waiting for Udinese to complete deal with Premier League side

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Rodrigo de Paul has dropped a huge hint he wants to leave Udinese and move to the Premier League with Leeds United. The central midfielder, who has 17 Argentina caps, is also wanted by Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg as talks about his future continue. The Serie A side have been in talks with Leeds […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat [Video]

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this