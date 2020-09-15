Global  
 

Carabao Cup Third Round draw: Who are Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea playing? Harry Kane could face Leyton Orient

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The Carabao Cup second round will be contested this week with the tournament set for some quick-fire action this month. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 lockdown, the EFL Cup will be fast-tracked this season to help ease fixture congestion further down the line. The second round ties will be completed over the coming […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win 02:22

 A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.

