Carabao Cup Third Round draw: Who are Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea playing? Harry Kane could face Leyton Orient
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () The Carabao Cup second round will be contested this week with the tournament set for some quick-fire action this month. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 lockdown, the EFL Cup will be fast-tracked this season to help ease fixture congestion further down the line. The second round ties will be completed over the coming […]
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.