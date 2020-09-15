SC stays TV show on Muslims in bureaucracy Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The SC on Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears to“vilify” the Muslim community. A 3-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing a plea which raised grievance over the programme, said it would hear the matter on September 17. 👓 View full article

