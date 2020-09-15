Global  
 

Frank Lampard warned he could ‘wreck a good team’ if he sticks with Kepa Arrizabalaga by Andy Townsend amid Edouard Mendy transfer rumours

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Andy Townsend has warned Frank Lampard he could ‘wreck a good team’ if he continues to persist with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. The Spaniard, who arrived at Stamford Bridge for a whopping £72million back in 2018, is currently on a woeful run of form and has come under heavy criticism after just one game of […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge 00:32

 Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium. “I was really pleased with Timo, I know...

