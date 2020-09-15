Global  
 

Five members of WWE’s mystery stable ‘Retribution’ named as group gain momentum

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
WWE’s mystery stable Retribution appear to be gaining momentum. At first, the group made their name by vandalising the WWE Performance Center and surrounding areas. They eventually graduated to vandalising the ring areas and then the WWE superstars themselves. Retribution seemed to be a step ahead of the superstars at every turn as they managed […]
