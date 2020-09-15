Tottenham players ‘need to trust’ in Jose Mourinho and have ‘full faith’ they will win upcoming fixtures, Ben Davies tells talkSPORT

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho says signing striker is top priority



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:31 Published 4 days ago Jose: We can't spend fortunes on players



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the club cannot compete financially with other Premier League sides in this summer transfer window. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this