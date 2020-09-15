|
Tottenham players ‘need to trust’ in Jose Mourinho and have ‘full faith’ they will win upcoming fixtures, Ben Davies tells talkSPORT
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Ben Davies said Tottenham players ‘have full faith’ that Jose Mourinho will guide them to victory in their upcoming games. A lacklustre performance against Everton on the firs day of the season drew widespread criticism – even from Mourinho himself. Spurs lost 1-0 and even though it is only one game into the 2020/21 season, […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this