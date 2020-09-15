Tottenham players ‘need to trust’ in Jose Mourinho and have ‘full faith’ they will win upcoming fixtures, Ben Davies tells talkSPORT

Global  
 

Ben Davies said Tottenham players ‘have full faith’ that Jose Mourinho will guide them to victory in their upcoming games. A lacklustre performance against Everton on the firs day of the season drew widespread criticism – even from Mourinho himself. Spurs lost 1-0 and even though it is only one game into the 2020/21 season, […]
News video: Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat 01:35

 Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.

