Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bank £60million over next three years as Arsenal striker signs new deal to become club’s highest earner

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally put an end to speculation about his future by signing a new Arsenal contract. The Gabon forward, 31, was linked with an exit from the Emirates for months after entering the final year of his deal. Some of the biggest clubs in Europe registered an interest in Aubameyang, including LaLiga giants […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Auba's new contract massive for Arsenal'

'Auba's new contract massive for Arsenal' 03:41

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has indicated his new Arsenal contract is close to being signed, the Transfer Talk panel react.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most monogamous Americans agree keeping the spark alive in lockdown is a challenge [Video]

Most monogamous Americans agree keeping the spark alive in lockdown is a challenge

Nearly half of Americans in a relationship said it's been difficult to keep the spark alive with their partner during the pandemic, according to new research.And though keeping the spark alive has been..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
A mountain biker wants to turn professional - despite being blind [Video]

A mountain biker wants to turn professional - despite being blind

A downhill mountain biker who travels Europe to events says his ultimate goal is to turn professional - despite being blind. Xavier Hopkins, 20, has just 10 per cent vision on a good day but is..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate [Video]

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise. According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new three-year Arsenal contract which means he can surpass Ozil as Gunners’ highest earner

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a new three-year deal at Arsenal ‘imminently’. The Gunners captain, who has less than a year left on his contract,...
talkSPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wage breakdown with star to become top Arsenal earner

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to become Arsenal’s highest earner, overtaking £350,000-a-week man Mesut Ozil, in a three-year deal that will keep him in...
Daily Star

Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal fans to ‘relax’ over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract and eyes more transfers

 Mikel Arteta has hinted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is about to sign a new contract at Arsenal. On Thursday reports claimed the Gunners captain was close to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this