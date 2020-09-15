Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bank £60million over next three years as Arsenal striker signs new deal to become club’s highest earner
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally put an end to speculation about his future by signing a new Arsenal contract. The Gabon forward, 31, was linked with an exit from the Emirates for months after entering the final year of his deal. Some of the biggest clubs in Europe registered an interest in Aubameyang, including LaLiga giants […]
Nearly half of Americans in a relationship said it's been difficult to keep the spark alive with their partner during the pandemic, according to new research.And though keeping the spark alive has been..
A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise.
According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a..
Mikel Arteta has hinted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is about to sign a new contract at Arsenal. On Thursday reports claimed the Gunners captain was close to... talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london