Premier League Team of the Week: Who made our Gameweek 1 Premier league XI?

Shoot Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Premier League Team of the Week. With the first round of Premier League fixtures underway (only eight fixtures), we choose our best XI following the start of the 2020/21 campaign. GK: Vicente Guaita Not known as one of the top goalkeepers in the league, but we cannot take anything away from Guaita’s performance on Saturday […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win 02:22

 A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.

