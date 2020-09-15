Global  
 

Tottenham still want to sign Reguilon

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are still eager to try and sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon. There’s been a lot of speculation linking Reguilon with a move away from the Bernabeu, and more specifically, with a move to the Premier League. Spurs are in the running but they aren’t […]
