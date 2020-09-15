Fernando Torres or Ruud van Nistelrooy? talkSPORT’s Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein clash in heated debate about which Premier League legend was better
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent got into a heated, albeit amicable; debate live on air about who was better; Fernando Torres or Ruud van Nistelrooy. Although completely different strikers, both men managed to strike fear into the hearts of Premier League defenders in their prime. Sir Alex Ferguson was desperate to bring the Netherlands international […]