Fernando Torres or Ruud van Nistelrooy? talkSPORT’s Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein clash in heated debate about which Premier League legend was better

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City



An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal



An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Fulham andArsenal on Saturday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago Five new signings to look out for in the Premier League



Premier League clubs are preparing for the start of the new season onSeptember 12. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the summer signings towatch so far. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published on August 27, 2020

Tweets about this