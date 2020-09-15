Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC’s newest unbeaten sensation, Khamzat Chimaev, unknowingly recorded buying McDonald’s for homeless man in Las Vegas

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
UFC’s newest sensation Khamzat Chimaev might be a killer in the cage, but it seems he’s a sweetheart out of it. The Swede has taken the UFC by storm in 2020 by choking out John Phillips at UFC Fight Island 1. He then proceeded to knockout UFC debutant Rhys McKee in the very first round […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dana White speaks at RNC [Video]

Dana White speaks at RNC

UFC President Dana White also spoke during the last night of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this