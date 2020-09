Jason Johnson ♀️🇺🇳 🏳️‍🌈 🐼 🌐 Why the Blue Jays are about to be a big deal again https://t.co/vB0ZCxSAoX https://t.co/K69SBUGiWq 31 seconds ago

pauli RT @JAYsILAND: JAY KNOWS ABOUT US BLUE JAYS AGAIN JAY KNOWS ABOUT US BLUE JAY, HE KNOWS THAT WE’RE FUCKING READY TO FLY WITH HIM 💙 https://… 6 minutes ago

임영환 RT @bnicholsonsmith: Some questions I'm wondering about: • how do Jays line up Ryu? • who else would be in a potential playoff rotation? •… 24 minutes ago

IN生 caroline¹²⁷ 🌸🌙 felix!!!! RT @forparKsunghoon: jay knows about blue jays. park sunghoon can't relate🚶 https://t.co/nRlBP6OOz2 56 minutes ago

DocMcCoy #TheGetaway @kerri_lee_h It's the first question we ask and neither of us feel bad about it at all. Your a good soul. I hear mo… https://t.co/R4egbaYYX5 59 minutes ago

wrikent3500 RT @simmonssteve: This is new: It's entirely possible that Stanley Cup Final will be coming to an end about the same time that NBA Finals a… 1 hour ago

Kevon Persad🐧 Lakers are in the midst of a playoff run, the blue jays are about to start a playoff run, the nfl is back and ipl i… https://t.co/ju436fNO3l 1 hour ago