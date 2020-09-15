Clay Travis: This is Russell Wilson’s game, Seahawks will defeat Pats in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () The New England Patriots will face off with the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2 of the NFL season, and although Cam Newton was impressive in his debut game, Clay Travis thinks Russell Wilson will lead the Seahawks to a win. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he's going with the Seahawks this weekend.
