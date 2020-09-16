Global  
 

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new three-year contract

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended speculation over his Arsenal future on Tuesday as the Gunners captain signed a new three-year contract with the FA Cup holders. Aubameyang's contract saga had dragged on since last season amid speculation he wanted to join a club in the Champions League. The Gabon forward revealed he had committed...
