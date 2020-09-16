|
‘I liked him’: Frank Lampard rates new Chelsea FC signing’s debut
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has insisted that he was happy with Kai Havertz’s Chelsea FC debut after he helped the Blues kick off their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win at Brighton on Monday night. Havertz made his first Premier League start for the Blues on the south coast after having completed his big-money move to […]
