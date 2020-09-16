Nuggets stun Clippers in Game 7, will face Lakers in West final
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Once down 3-1 in the series, the Nuggets completed an all-time comeback by defeating the Clippers in Game 7 of their semifinal matchup and will now face the Los Angeles Lakers for the Western Conference crown.
