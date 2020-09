No FIA penalty for Hamilton over podium t-shirt Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sep.16 - The FIA has backed away from issuing a potential penalty to Lewis Hamilton over his wearing of a politically-themed t-shirt on the Mugello podium. Earlier, a spokesman for F1's governing body admitted that "active consideration" was being given to determining whether the six-time world champion breached the sport's anti-political rules. It is believed,.....check out full post »