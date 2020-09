Akwesi Quan RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal. 3 seconds ago

AVFC News & Gossip RT @afctrends: OFFICIAL: Emiliano Martinez's move from Arsenal to Aston Villa has been confirmed 🤝 Thank you for everything @emimartinezz1… 7 seconds ago

AVFC News & Gossip RT @UPYOURARSENAL04: Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa is officially done😭😭😭Goodluck my Gooner🔴⚪❤ https://t.co/rVEHOk1VRz 22 seconds ago

Andy_wear254🇰🇪 RT @afcstuff: Official: Emiliano Martinez has joined Aston Villa on a permanent deal from Arsenal. Thank you for all your years of service… 27 seconds ago

Seun⛱⛱⛱⛱ RT @TransferChanger: 📝 DONE DEAL: Aston Villa have announced the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal. 🟣 #AVFC 27 seconds ago

Daniel James Pollard RT @BBCSport: Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal. https://t.co/lNR07i2wRZ #AVFC https://t.co/bxTZ2yGGGc 29 seconds ago

rezaputrahariwantyo RT @ArsenalsRelated: 🇦🇷 OFFICIAL: Emiliano Martínez has joined Aston Villa for a fee in the region of £20m. Good luck, @emimartinezz1! http… 31 seconds ago